From fitness programs to indoor and outdoor pools, the YMCA has what you need to work it out. Because kale smoothies can only do so much.

Summer. It always sneaks up on us. We’re a couple days into re-watching our favorite TV show (for the third time), and the only fitness we’ve been up to is “fitness” whole cookie into our mouths.

Yea, it’s that bad.

Before you break out the workout DVDs gathering dust in the back of the cabinet, check out the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati, where the exercise options are endless and there’s an encouraging environment to keep you motivated (because, really, that’s what’s most important). Besides the hundreds of class options and state-of-the-art facilities, we have a few reasons why the Y is a killer place to get fit this summer. Really, the benefits to membership are totally worth it.

The Kids Will Play. Work out in peace? What’s that? No more babies breaking down when you’re only five minutes in, or toddlers climbing on your back while you’re trying to do a downward dog. At the Y, your children can play in a safe and inspiring environment with qualified caretakers who work to enrich each child’s social and creative development. Sign us up!

Fitness Buddies for Life. Grab your BFF, throw on your matching workout tanks, and hit the gym. You never spend enough time together, and this is the way. Join together and save 20 percent on membership fees, plus you’ll finally have the space to try that best friend yoga challenge you saw on YouTube. Reward yourselves afterward by converting those yoga pants back into lounge wear, putting your feet up, and sipping on a glass of wine. You deserve it.

Take Fitness To-Go. Have some summer fun with your family and take that cross-country road trip you’ve always dreamed of. No need to feel guilty when you’re chowing down on chicken and waffles at a quick breakfast stop, because the Y has more than 2,400 locations across the country. Members can always stop in for a workout. It’s a great way to burn off the stress when no one agrees on the road trip soundtrack.

With 14 branches across the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area, there is a YMCA near where you work, live, and play. Learn more at http://www.cincinnatiymca.org/fitness-membership-cincinnati