We’ve been waiting almost two years to experience the outcome of a massive $135 million renovation of Music Hall. This October the wait is over and #MusicComesHome.

Between an incredible series of fall concerts and the updates made to improve your experience, you will not be disappointed. There has never been a better time to experience the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra at Music Hall. Here’s a look at a few of the changes you can expect to see:

Up-Close and Personal

Audiences at classical performances at Music Hall will get to be closer to the Orchestra than they have in the past: The updates have moved the musicians 20 feet farther into the auditorium. This means you’ll have a better chance to see – and hear – the artists at work.

Great Views

There’s a new seating section on Music Hall’s main floor: the Terrace. Instead of flat seats across the main floor, the Terrace section features raised seats in the back. This improves acoustics and sightlines, making your experience better all around.

Amenities Galore

There aren’t just updates to the performance space – Music Hall has added a number of great amenities designed to make sure you’re having an amazing experience from the moment you enter the doors – even if that moment happens to be a little late. There’s now an audience lounge off of the main lobby where you can relax, have a drink, and, should your arrival be delayed, watch the performance on monitors. There are also more restrooms and enhanced concessions, including wine tasting and opportunities to try new treats.

This season will be like no other and you can’t afford to miss out on this incredible experience. Take a look at upcoming performances and get your tickets today to see it all for yourself!

