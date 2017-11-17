This holiday season, you’ll have the opportunity to see some of the most incredible designs in contemporary fashion in the Cincinnati Art Museum’s exhibition “Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion.” Showcasing 45 outfits from 15 different collections, as well as 9 pairs of shoes, the pieces highlight van Herpen’s sense of design, which combines art, engineering, science and architecture to create a breathtaking final result.

Courtesy of Cincinnati Art Museum

Tickets are usually $10, but you can see it for free every Thursday from 5–8 p.m. It’s the museum’s present to the community this holiday season and throughout the year. This makes for an excellent opportunity to head out and experience this artist’s work, no matter your budget.

That’s not the only way to check out van Herpen’s works for free. Art After Dark event on Wednesday, November 22 celebrates the special exhibition. Attendees will have a chance to tour the exhibition, listen to live music from Black Signal and DJ Mowgli, enjoy performances from local artists, and savor snacks and specialty cocktails. The event has free admission and parking, and doesn’t require an RSVP. This will be the last Art After Dark night of the year, so if you’ve been considering checking one out, this should be the one!

Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Mt. Adams, (513) 721-2787, cincinnatiartmuseum.org