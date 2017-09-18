Planning an event can require serious detail juggling skills. Fortunately, Oasis Conference Center can help make the process easier. Between event assistance and spaces for every guest list and ambiance, Oasis has everything you need to cross plenty of details off your to-do list. Here’s a look at just a few of the different events Oasis is perfect for:

Corporate Events

Meetings, conferences, team-building activities: All kinds of corporate events make good sense at the Oasis. Not only do we offer top-notch amenities, we give your employees the opportunity to plan, create, or unwind. Whether you’re sharing the quarter’s biggest news or giving your staff the chance to bond on the golf course, the Oasis is a great place to do it.

Weddings

Brides- and Grooms-to-be in Cincinnati can’t miss when it comes to Oasis’s tiered wedding packages. A wide variety of price points with available add-ons mean that couples can find a space for any size, budget, and vision. Moreover, all four packages include basic amenities to simplify your planning needs, including fresh floral centerpieces designed by H.J. Benken Florist, a Champagne toast, and a custom wedding cake designed by DessertWorks Cakery.

Image courtesy Oasis Conference Center

Fundraisers

If you’re trying to raise money and awareness for a great cause, you deserve assistance to make sure you hold the best possible event. That’s why Oasis Conference Center gives you access to an event planner when you host a fundraiser or banquet. Our expert staff can help you hone the details so you can focus on the big picture.

Parties

Birthdays, anniversaries, bridal and baby showers: Life’s big milestones deserve to be celebrated in a great space. The Oasis Conference Center offers indoor and outdoor venues of various sizes, so you can find the perfect place to host your party.

Oasis Conference Center, 902 Loveland-Miamiville Rd., Loveland, (513) 583-8383, oasisgolfclub.com