Imagine you went into your basement and discovered a leak. What’s your next move? Many things might come to mind: cleaning up the pooled water, setting out a bucket, calling a plumber or someone to check the foundation. What you probably didn’t think was, “Ignore it”. So why are so many Veterans willing to look past their body’s warning signs?

Our last several posts have taken you through how easy it is to find healthcare through the Cincinnati VA. We sat down with Todd Sledge, the VA’s Chief of Communications, to hone in on the importance of taking advantage of these offerings. The conversation kept coming back to a similar theme: Many Veterans are unaware of what’s available to them at the VA and, as a result, miss out on valuable healthcare.

“The VA’s often not a consideration for Veterans until they get older,” says Sledge. Because many health issues become harder to treat with time, early intervention is key. “What I’ve seen is a lot of Veterans don’t invest in their healthcare until it’s too late.”

Think back to that leak. Identifying and addressing the cause is the only solution: otherwise, as Sledge says, “You’re going to have water in your basement.”

So why to Veterans wait too long to invest in their health with the VA? In Sledge’s experience, misconceptions and miscommunications about eligibility are often at the root of the problem.

“There’s an idea that if you didn’t see combat, or if you didn’t get a Purple Heart, that the VA’s not an option for you,” says Sledge, “But that’s simply not true. Twenty-four consecutive months of service [in any branch of the military], whether that was in deployment or non-deployment, starts your eligibility process.”

From there, says Sledge, it’s simply a matter of figuring out what level of eligibility applies to you. This might seem daunting, but the VA has qualified professionals trained to help you navigate your eligibility, all just a phone call away.

Sledge also points out that the VA has, in the past, struggled with earning a sterling reputation. “Those who came in in the ‘70s or ’80s most likely didn’t have a good experience,” says Sledge, “It’s changed.”

And how! The Cincinnati VA has dedicated itself to improvement across all avenues, moving its rank from the bottom third to the top third of medical centers in the area. Veterans looking for healthcare won’t just find affordability: They’ll find quality, knowledge, and expertise tailored to their specific needs.

Applying is easy, and your only investment is time: If you enroll but never use the system, you’ve lost no money. However, you’ll have gained a further sense of security and understanding of your options.

“You’re never going to know about us until you truly test us,” says Sledge, “In my experience, Veterans are pleasantly surprised at the level of care and service they receive once they have seen what the VA can and can’t do for them.”

The best time to empower yourself is now: Call the Cincinnati VA today to learn about your healthcare eligibility.

Cincinnati VA Medical Center, 3200 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45220, (513) 861-3100, cincinnati.va.gov