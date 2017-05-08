That rehabbed loft looks like just the place for you, your love, and your rescue pup—the pooch that seems determined to grow bigger than your landlord’s 25-pound limit. The asking price is just about right, too. But the down payment might be a bit of a stretch, and with student loans taking a big cut out of that monthly paycheck, maybe renting is still the way to go. Anyway, renting is cheaper, right?

Guess again.

The experts at Ohio Housing Finance Agency offer a few facts to set the record straight and get you on the road to home ownership. Right off the bat, OHFA says that owning a home turns out to be 23 percent cheaper for millennials than renting. Plus, low interest rates and healthy home values can help homeowners break even in less than two years in 70 percent of U.S. metro cities.

OHFA’s raison d’être is to help low- to moderate-income homebuyers find housing, whether it’s your first home or your next home. Grants for Grads helps recent college graduates with down payment assistance and favorable mortgage interest rates. And if you’re in the military, a veteran, a first responder, or a teacher, you may qualify for OHFA’s Ohio Heroes program and receive lower interest rates and other benefits.

Check out this questionnaire for a look at eligibility requirements. Opportunity might just be knocking on your apartment door.

Get more info at myohiohome.org/qualify