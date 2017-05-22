Really, you can. Have your ceremony and reception at one venue, like the Oasis Conference Center, and save time, money, and stress.

Your wedding to-do list is a mile long. Seriously. Set the date, nail down the budget, and find your dream dress (we know that detail is at the top, as it should be). Your Pinterest boards are already out of control and you haven’t even booked the reception site.

Overwhelmed? Girl, it’s only just begun.

Before you become bridezilla, consider this planning tip: Book your ceremony and reception at the same place. If you’ve always had your heart set on a big church wedding, by all means go for it, but many brides are ditching tradition these days. You can, too.

Take a closer look at a venue like the Oasis Conference Center, an event facility and private golf club in Loveland. You can say I-do in an intimate outdoor ceremony spot surrounded by rolling green landscapes, and then host a killer reception in the conference center. This fall, Oasis is introducing a second ceremony site, a beautiful gazebo overlooking an idyllic water feature that can accommodate up to 350 guests. The staff at Oasis handles every little detail, so it’s like one-stop shopping for your wedding.

If you’re not already sold, we have a few reasons to book one venue for your big day.

Less travel, less traffic. Traffic is unpredictable. Skip it! Less travel means more time for photos—and for you to enjoy the cocktail hour with your guests. You won’t have to book transportation for your wedding party to the reception, either.

Your vendors only have to go to one location. They’ll love you for this (actually, your guests will, too). Also, if your photographer doesn’t have to haul equipment across town, and your florist doesn’t have to drag floral arrangements from the church to the reception, you might save some money.

Simplify your planning. This is every bride’s dream, right? Keep the to-do list shorter and trim the budget. At Oasis, you get your beautiful outdoor ceremony—and your reception is just steps away. The scenery is perfect for those photo ops, and you won’t be rushing around on the most important day of your life. What’s not to love?

