Summer is coming. You are craving fresh fruits and veggies. You love to shop local. Lucky for you, this is the season for the farmers market, and there is an awesome one right in the heart of Madeira.

The Madeira Farmers Market has a variety of vendors selling all sorts of goods, from produce and meat to local honey, homemade sauces, and soaps. New vendors are added to the mix here and there, so it’s worth visiting on a regular basis.

One of the reasons to shop your local farmers market is to support local business. We thought you might like a look at five vendors who set up shop each week in Madeira. They’re part of our community, they’re unique, and they sell some good stuff. Check them out the next time you stop by.

Greenacres Farm: You’ve probably heard of Greenacres. Developed by Louis and Louise Nippert in 1948, this farm uses sustainable agriculture to produce a positive impact on the environment, with a mission to educate future generations and provide a space for everyone to learn about raising animals and growing food in an environmentally conscious way.

Alpaca Paradise: OK, so you’re probably not in the market for an alpaca (even if they are really, really adorable). However, if you’re looking for a new scarf, pair of socks, a hat, or even a blanket, try one made of incredibly soft alpaca fleece. It’s so soft and snuggly, and it comes from some very loved alpacas.

Pine Lane Soaps: If you’ve long been looking for the answer to your dry skin, check out the products from Pine Lane Soaps. It offers bars made of goat’s milk to give your skin the moisturizing treatment it needs, and essential oils give them a gentle scent. The goats, which are part of the family, are shown by children in Clermont County 4-H programs.

Jaybird Farms: Jaybird’s the name, and gardening is its game. This small farm sells cut flowers and herbs, as well as jams and jellies made from culinary lavender, peaches, and hot peppers.

Queen City Bee Co.: Run by a Cincinnati firefighter and his wife, Queen City Bee sells all-natural honey, straight from its own hives. If you’re looking for a safe way to remove honey bees from your property or if you’re just interested in learning more about them, these experts can help with that, too.

Madeira Farmers Market, Thursdays, 3:30–7 p.m., corner of Dawson Road and Miami Avenue in the heart of historic downtown Madeira, madeirafarmersmarket.com