Homebuyers are on the hunt for areas where they can live, work, and play. Cincinnati has the ’hoods to make that happen.

Location, location, location. You’ve heard it when it comes to real estate, and these days it’s more important than ever.

Why? Because life is crazy. We all want to make our lives simpler, and more enjoyable. When you have to rush the kids to soccer practice after a long day at work, you want the commute to be as short as possible. And when it’s time to relax and have fun, you don’t want to drive a long distance to have dinner, go to a Reds game, visit the Zoo with the kids, or grab a beer at a local brewery.

The “work, live, play” concept is huge in the real estate market right now, and it’s evident all over Cincinnati. Just look at Over-the-Rhine. The development in this historic downtown neighborhood has exceeded expectations, and it continues to be the spot to live it up in our city.

If you’re a homebuyer looking for that work/life balance (aren’t we all?), you’ll want to consider some of the areas along I-71—like Oakley, Norwood, and Walnut Hills—which are being reinvented to offer residents all of the amenities. Realtor John Payne of KW Advisors Realty has provided a list of some desirable properties in these up-and-coming sweet spots. Check them out as you search for your next home. Home prices are on the rise in these neighborhoods, and one of them might be just the place to call home sweet home.

Oakley

Selling points: Walkable, with coffee shops, restaurants, and bars (the brewery Madtree 2.0 recently opened); close to I-71; less expensive than Hyde Park.

Properties for sale (single-family homes, $250,000–$400,000): sellandbuycincinnati.com/single-family-homes-oakley/

Norwood

Selling points: Less expensive than Oakley and Hyde Park; plenty of amenities at Rookwood Commons & Pavilion; adjacent to Hyde Park.

Properties for sale (single-family homes, $150,000–$300,000): sellandbuycincinnati.com/single-family-homes-norwood/

Walnut Hills

Selling points: Emerging downtown district with cool shops and eateries; short bus ride to downtown; urban feel, but less expensive than OTR.

Properties for sale (Condos, $95,000–$200,000): sellandbuycincinnati.com/condominiums-walnut-hills/

Contact John Payne for more information, KW Advisors Realty, 3505 Columbia Pkwy., Suite 125, Cincinnati, OH 45226, (513) 500-7474, sellandbuycincinnati.com