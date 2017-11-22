The holiday season has officially arrived, which means its time to take advantage of all of the fun, holiday events around town. Newport on the Levee is a picturesque and thoroughly exciting place to be all year round, but this time of year it takes on an extra-special shine. The Levee’s 50-foot tree is up and illuminated, and that’s just the beginning of what’s in store for you this year down by the river.

Photograph courtesy Newport on the Levee

Starting Saturday November 25, you can get visit Santa down at Newport on the Levee. He won’t be there every day (this is his busy time, after all) but from 12 a.m.–5 p.m. on weekends you can get a photo with Jolly Old St. Nick!

Saturdays starting December 2 are a particularly great choice for holiday festivities: From 1 p.m.–3 p.m., you can see members of the Cincinnati Circus show off their balloon, stilt, and magician skills. At 3 p.m., check out the Arctic Diamond ice sculpting demonstrations. Hang out until the evening, and you can see the Dickens Carolers from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. These singers will fill you up with holiday cheer, backed up by a solid dose of nostalgic charm.

Photograph courtesy Newport on the Levee

December 16 and 17, Newport on the Levee hosts the Polar Express Pajama Party. Tickets cost $8, and include popcorn, cookies and hot chocolate. Come dressed in your PJ’s and enjoy this touching tale about the power of belief during the holiday season.

Finally, take some time to check out the “World of Bricks” Lego Display. This phenomenal piece, made by artist Jonathan Lopes, will be viewable throughout the holiday season. If you’ve never checked this display out before, this is the year to give it a go: and if you have, you’ll already know why it’s worth it to go back again.