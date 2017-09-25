There are all kinds of things to love about a beach vacation—the sun, the sand, the water—and you can’t forget the amazing seafood. Though there isn’t a good way to launch your surfing career here in Cincinnati (yet), you can get a taste of some of that coastal cuisine at Court Street Lobster Bar. Located downtown just two blocks from the Vine Street Corridor, Court Street brings delicious, affordable seafood closer to your doorstep.

The lobster rolls, made with fresh lobster from Maine, are a must-try, but don’t let the Maine event distract you from the rest of the menu. Here are just a few ways Court Street Lobster Bar can bring you a touch of beachside fantasy all week long:

Half-Price Tuesday

On Tuesdays, you have a chance to try great seafood at half the price: Crab, Shrimp Bahn Mi, Chicken Salad and Veggie Rolls are all half off. This means you can try something new at a discount—you might just find a new favorite dish. Moreover, bottles of wine are also half-price on Tuesdays

Thursday Flight Night

Looking for a chance to explore the menu with some smaller dishes? Flight Night is the perfect way to give several items a try at once with the Seafood Slider Flight. Get a sampling of lobster, crab and shrimp sliders and pair them with one of Court Streets’ red and white wine flights for a delicious tasting experience.

Saturday Brunch

There’s nothing like a great brunch to start your weekend off right—and the Saturday brunch at Court Street is about to get even better. Seafood fans, get ready for bottomless brunch. How many lobster gouda biscuits can a person eat in one sitting? We’re not sure, but we’re excited to find out.

Court Street Lobster Bar, 28 W. Court Street, (513) 324-0556, courtstreetlobsterbar.com