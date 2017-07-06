Image: Shutterstock

In the first post of this series, we told you how to know if you’re eligible for VA benefits. In post two, we told you about the health care (and where to find it around the region.) This time around, we’re going to take a closer look at what kind of medical benefits Cincinnati Veterans can find at the VA.

1. Don’t think you’re eligible? You won’t know unless you ask!

The VA has plenty of primary care clinics for Veterans, with six different locations available throughout the Tri-State area. Our variety of locations allows Veterans to bring their healthcare closer to home. Even if you do not qualify for enrollment, as a Veteran you may be able to save money on your meds, hearing aids, glasses, or more by getting them through the VA. Call us today for more information.

2. Same Day Access for Primary Care and Mental Health Appointments

The Cincinnati VA Medical Center has primary care and mental health physicians on hand to help Veterans obtain same-day appointments when needed. When unexpected medical or mental health issues emerge, our physicians are available to serve Veterans quickly and identify anything that needs more specialized attention.

3. Veteran’s CHOICE

Though some health concerns may need a referral to a doctor outside of the VA, there are plenty of specializations available within the Cincinnati VA Medical Center network that connect Veterans with the care they need. We also have staff members ready to assist qualified Veterans with services outside the Medical Center.

4. PTSD Treatment and Suicide Prevention

The Cincinnati VA Medical Center offers mental health screenings and a comprehensive list of inpatient, outpatient, and residential mental health services, specifically tailored for Veterans. Veterans who need mental health services can find treatment by talking with their current VA primary care provider or visiting with a mental health professional at the Medical Center emergency care area located at 3200 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio.

This post has only managed to scratch the surface of what the VA has to offer Veterans and their families in Cincinnati. Check out the full list of services to see what else you and your loved ones can find at the VA. Next time, we’ll dispel VA healthcare myths and demystify the benefits process.

This is the third in a series of four posts about the VA and its benefits for Veterans and their families.

Cincinnati VA Medical Center, 3200 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45220, (513) 861-3100, cincinnati.va.gov