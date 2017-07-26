Nice weather brings a plethora of opportunities for biking, hiking, walking, and running, but foot pain can make the thought of a long stroll in the sunshine more daunting than inviting.

Our feet are our constant companions: Can yours keep up with your adventuring spirit?

Fortunately, foot pain doesn’t have to stop you from being active. Ruth Ann Cooper, D.P.M. is a leading local podiatrist with the expertise to help you overcome pain and see where your feet can take you. Now she’s excited to announce that she has added MLS Laser Therapy to her roster of tools for fighting both acute and chronic foot pain.

Photograph courtesy Ruth Ann Cooper, D.P.M.

How does it work?

MLS Laser Therapy works by way of energy transference. Put simply, the lasers deposit light energy into the foot’s cells, which stimulates cellular activity and promotes self-healing. Not only does this reduce patients’ pain, it also encourages the cells to repair damage between sessions. This makes a big difference, as it allows the patient to improve between and throughout the individual laser sessions.

Who can use it?

Many causes of both acute and chronic foot pain, including Plantar Fasciitis, arthritis, and neuropathy, can be treated with MLS Laser Therapy. Acute issues usually subside within a single phase of treatments. Moreover, because the laser has the dual effects of reducing pain at the site and encouraging cell repair, it can make a big impact on those suffering from chronic issues. Ongoing laser therapy treatment can control pain from long-term conditions and help you regain the activity levels pain steals away.

What should I expect?

Many pain-management treatments come with a compromise: discomfort now for comfort later. MLS Laser Therapy is comfortable from the beginning. The sessions are totally painless, and some people even experience a comfortable sensation as the light is applied. Sessions last eight minutes on average, and bring on rapid pain reduction. Afterward, patients can look forward to strong anti-inflammatory effects and substantial symptom relief.

Ruth Ann Cooper, D.P.M., is committed to helping new and existing patients move toward pain-free living. Schedule an appointment to see how MLS Laser Therapy might help you find the adventures you seek.

Ruth Ann Cooper, D.P.M., 4415-B Aicholtz Road, Suite 200, Eastgate, 513-943-0400