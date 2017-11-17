The Face of Running Hog Wild: The Flying Pig Marathon

2018 Faces of Cincinnati

Photograph by Aaron M. Conway

The Flying Pig Marathon will celebrate its 20th Anniversary in 2018 with 20 Days on the Run, a two week festival with community events and pig-frolicking fun leading up to race weekend set for May 4–6, 2018. Since its first running in 1999, Iris Simpson Bush has served in a leadership role with the Marathon and has served as the executive director since 2002. Under Iris’s leadership, the “Pig” (as it’s affectionately known) has grown to be one of the Top 20 largest U.S. running festivals with 40,000 participants expected in 2018. The Marathon also raises more than $1 million annually for more than 320 charities.

The Flying Pig Marathon

Iris Simpson Bush

