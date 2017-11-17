Liberty Center, the $350 million mixed-use project located off of I-75 in Liberty Township, opened to fanfare in October 2015 under the leadership of Kevin Cedik and Tracey Schneider, with more than 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment; 75,000 square feet of office space; and 240 luxury apartments. Anchored by Dillard’s, AC Hotel by Marriott, and Cobb Luxury 15 & CineBistro, Liberty Center has quickly become a community gathering spot for family-friendly experiences with its summer concert series, family fun movies, farmers’ market, and annual traditions like the Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting. Their commitment to community enrichment is exemplified through the Change for Charity program, where a portion of parking meter proceeds benefit local nonprofits, and has raised tens of thousands of dollars for these charity organizations doing important work in the areas of health care, social services, veterans’ support, and child development.

Tracey Schneider | Kevin Cedik

LIBERTY CENTER

For more information, visit liberty-center.com