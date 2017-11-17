Photograph by Aaron M. Conway

Forty years ago in 1978, Tom Humes began rehabbing old homes in the Clifton area after graduating from UC. Today, Traditions Building & Development Group is well established as one of Greater Cincinnati’s leading developers and homebuilders specializing in the creation of branded, master planned communities and homes in both suburban and urban locations. They have planned and developed more than 4,000 acres, 5,000 homesites, and more than 35 communities in some of the city’s most sought after locations.

The Traditions team of visionary developers, architects, sales and marketing professionals, builders, and craftsmen are dedicated to “creating great places and great spaces” to live in Cincinnati. They have a strong history of working closely with municipalities to bring these special places to life—and of working with clients to bring their great spaces to life.

Creating lasting real estate value and delivering an exceptional client experience drives the organization. In 2017, Traditions Building Group was named the No. 1 Small Custom Homebuilder for customer experience in the United States by Avid Ratings, the nation’s leading evaluator of homebuilding performance.

TRADITIONS BUILDING & DEVELOPMENT GROUP

Jamie Humes | Tom Humes | Chris Jones | Douglas Hinger

4000 Executive Park Dr., Suite 250, Cincinnati, (513) 563-4070, traditionsgroup.com