For more than a century, Gattle’s has been renowned for its luxuries for the home. It all began in 1904, when German immigrant Henrietta Gattle began selling imported lace curtains door-to-door in Cincinnati. She opened her first store in Petoskey, Michigan, in 1919, and a year later opened her first store in downtown Cincinnati. Gattle’s later moved to Hyde Park, and then to Montgomery where it continues today. The Gattle’s name became synonymous with fine linens from around the world. Popes and presidents have experienced fine linens from Gattle’s. Now the tradition of quality, service, and value will continue at the store under a new name: Elizabeth Grace Home.

The store has long offered the finest linens and bedding, specializing in custom orders. Over the years, the store has increased its selection to include bath items, sleepwear, handkerchiefs, and a variety of gifts in addition to its bedding, baby, and dining departments. The ambience, quality merchandise, and personalized customer service that Gattle’s customers have grown to love will all remain important traditions at Elizabeth Grace Home.

