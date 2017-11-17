Photograph by Aaron M. Conway

Photograph by Aaron M. Conway

A renowned specialist in facial plastic surgery, Dr. Mendelsohn is double board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery. He has performed more than 10,000 facial cosmetic procedures, specializing in facelifts, eyelid rejuvenation, and rhinoplasty.

Dr. Mendelsohn has perfected his Advanced Facelift, a procedure that is performed under local anesthesia in about an hour, erasing the signs of aging and resulting in a natural and more refreshed appearance without a tight or pulled-back look.

Besides co-authoring nationally popular books on these topics, Dr. Mendelsohn recently produced TrueSelfies—a film series highlighting true patient stories and how cosmetic surgery helped transform their physical and emotional lives.

Dr. Mendelsohn enjoys giving back to the Greater Cincinnati community through the Mendelsohn Foundation for the Arts, which provides children the opportunity to explore the world of the arts.

Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center

Jon E. Mendelsohn, M.D., F.A.C.S.

3805 Edwards rd., Cincinnati, (513) 351-FACE, 351FACE.COM