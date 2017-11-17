Photograph by Aaron M. Conway

Dan Pierson has a vision and he is energized by his passion for transforming fitness. As a young and driven entrepreneur, Dan was only 20 years old when he bought into the SNAP franchise and he is proud to be the 100-percent owner of his brand. In the past two years, he has expanded the downtown Snap Fitness and relocated to Carew Tower—bringing his facility into the 21st century of fitness. With his plans to expand to more than 40,000 square feet, guests will be able to enjoy the luxurious amenities (24-hour secure access, pool/ Jacuzzi, sauna, personal training, free classes, and more) while they invest in their own transformation. And Dan is there to help, every day. For him it’s not just his job—it’s his passion.

SNAP FITNESS

Dan Pierson

441 Vine St., downtown, (513) 651-1442, snapfitness.com/gyms/cincinnati-oh-45202/4067