Photograph by Aaron M. Conway

Charles Holtman opened his first Holtman’s Donuts shop in 1960. Holtman’s Donuts shops in Loveland & Williamsburg are now owned by Charles’ s daughter Toni and her husband, Chuck. Their son Danny and his wife, Katie, have continued the tradition with the opening of the Over-the-Rhine location and, most recently, the newest shop in West Chester. Their daughters Lorrie and Becky also work in the shops, making this business a family one.

Committed to the old-fashioned way, Holtman’s Donuts are created from scratch using the highest quality ingredients and an old family recipe passed down now to three generations. From a family shop to your family’s table, enjoy a scrumptious donut.

Holtman’s Donuts

Matthew Carroll | Danny Plazarin | Katie Plazarin | Brent Willing | Toni Holtman-Plazarin | Chuck Plazarin | Lorrie Plazarin | Chris Durbin | Ruth Holtman | Mark “Fatso” Stephens | Becky Plazarin | Norma Hotman-Bunn | Tom Holtman

1399 State Route 28, Loveland, (513) 575-1077; 1332 C-2 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-0903; 214 W. Main St., Williamsburg, (513) 724-3865; 9558 Civic Centre Blvd., West Chester, (513) 755-1261; holtmansdonutshop.com