Photograph by Aaron M. Conway

Diamonds are our specialty and our passion. James Wolf is a Certified Gemologist Appraiser with 42 years of experience in the jewelry industry. He travels twice each year to Antwerp, Belgium, known as the “Diamond Capital of the World,” where up to 80 percent of diamonds are cut and traded. Jim travels the distance for his customers, knowing that he will have at his disposal parcels and parcels of diamonds to choose from for their superior cut, presence, and beauty. No other jeweler in the area offers this service, and no request is too large or too small. Jim believes his customers deserve the highest quality for the best price. Diamonds are an important touchstone that represent our truest emotions and feelings. He wants to uphold those memories for you and your family.

James Wolf Jewelers is a family-owned, full- service jeweler that offers everything from repairs to custom designs, along with many beautiful bridal and everyday pieces of jewelry. Our service is impeccable and we care about your desires. We would appreciate the opportunity to serve you.

JAMES WOLF JEWELERS

James and Laura Wolf

James Wolf Jewelers, 5375 Deerfield Blvd., Mason, (513) 770-4321, jameswolfjewelers.com