Photograph by Aaron M. Conway

Alpha & Omega has provided the highest-quality commercial cleaning and facility maintenance solutions to many top companies and organizations in the Greater Cincinnati area for more than 30 years. Our professional team will give you peace of mind as we take care of the commercial facility maintenance and cleaning needs of your office, educational, event, and industrial facilities. With services that include daily housekeeping, carpet/floor cleaning, electrical/plumbing repairs, preventative and corrective structural maintenance, and tenant improvements, we are the recognized industry leader providing a clean and comfortable environment for your staff and clients. Jim’s leadership, vision, and integrity have earned the company prestigious industry awards such as CIMS Green Building Certification and CIMS Certification with Honors from the International Sanitary Supply Association.

Customers choose to stay with Alpha & Omega year after year as their proven quality service provider because of our uncompromising commitment to quality and customer service.

Alpha & Omega Building Services, Inc.

Mike Crotty | Jennifer Keish | Nick Mahon | Scott Berlekamp | Kristine Dunn | Jim Baker | John Onnen

11250 Cornell Park Dr., Suite 200, Blue Ash, (513) 429-5082; 2843 Culver Ave., Dayton, (800) 838-7676, aobuildingservices.com