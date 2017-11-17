Photograph by Aaron M. Conway

Dr. Teresa Anderson is a psychiatrist who specializes in the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression. She received her medical degree at the University of Kentucky in Lexington and completed her residency training at University of Cincinnati.

“There have been little to no innovations in the field of psychiatry for decades. The discovery that ketamine, a well-known battlefield anesthetic, could come close to doubling the response rates for difficult-to-treat depression and anxiety is groundbreaking, especially considering all the patients who have had multiple medications fail them. I feel honored to be able to provide the community with an alternative choice to oral medications.” Dr. Anderson runs the first psychiatrist-based ketamine infusion clinic in the state of Ohio, following protocols set forth by the National Institute of Mental Health research. She has also been running a successful outpatient private practice in psychotherapy since 2009.

Dr. Teresa Anderson

4790 Red Bank Expressway, Suite 216, Madisonville, (513) 802-9944