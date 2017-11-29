Why The Elf You Should Have Your Holiday Party at Bar Louie

Let’s be honest, between getting the house in tip-top shape for the in-laws, shopping for (and wrapping) last-minute gifts, and whipping up a batch of Christmas cookies for a potluck, you already have enough—okay, way too much—on your plate. This year, why not make holiday party planning easy? Sip that eggnog, enjoy your guests, and let Bar Louie deliver you a Christmas miracle.

  1. There’s something for everyone. Known for its contemporary American fare and handcrafted martinis, Bar Louie offers a wide variety of food and beverage offerings—including a large selection of cocktails, wines and microbrews—for guests of all tastes, which are sure to impress.
  2. Their space is intimate and flexible. Bar Louie’s party dining room can accommodate up to 60 people without a buffet, and 52-55 people with a buffet. Parties can be booked any time between 11 am-2 am.
  3. Bar Louie puts the “fun” in “corporate function.” The space boasts a large TV, making it a festive, laid-back spot for company holiday events that require a PowerPoint presentation component.

For booking inquiries, please visit barlouie.com/contact.

Bar Louie, 1 Levee Way Suite 3118, Newport, (859) 291-4222, barlouie.com

 

