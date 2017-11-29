Sponsored Bar Louie
Why The Elf You Should Have Your Holiday Party at Bar Louie
Let’s be honest, between getting the house in tip-top shape for the in-laws, shopping for (and wrapping) last-minute gifts, and whipping up a batch of Christmas cookies for a potluck, you already have enough—okay, way too much—on your plate. This year, why not make holiday party planning easy? Sip that eggnog, enjoy your guests, and let Bar Louie deliver you a Christmas miracle.
- There’s something for everyone. Known for its contemporary American fare and handcrafted martinis, Bar Louie offers a wide variety of food and beverage offerings—including a large selection of cocktails, wines and microbrews—for guests of all tastes, which are sure to impress.
- Their space is intimate and flexible. Bar Louie’s party dining room can accommodate up to 60 people without a buffet, and 52-55 people with a buffet. Parties can be booked any time between 11 am-2 am.
- Bar Louie puts the “fun” in “corporate function.” The space boasts a large TV, making it a festive, laid-back spot for company holiday events that require a PowerPoint presentation component.
For booking inquiries, please visit barlouie.com/contact.
Bar Louie, 1 Levee Way Suite 3118, Newport, (859) 291-4222, barlouie.com