The Cat in the Hat brings his special brand of tomfoolery to the Showtime Series at Redbank.

With his red-and-white striped hat and mischeviuos grin, The Cat in the Hat is up for an adventure, and starting June 2, he’ll take a turn on The Ralph and Patricia Corbett Showtime Stage at The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, kicking off the Showtime Series at Redbank. Adam Zeph, a recent UC College-Conservatory of Music grad, will play the role of The Cat, and there’s plenty of fun to be had—A scavenger hunt! Photo ops! Meet and greet!—both before and after performances. To get you ready for your adventure, we’ve come up with some Dr. Seuss Trivia—way more than just Thing One and Thing Two!

Theodor Seuss Geisel was Dr. Seuss’s real name.

Dr. Seuss wasn’t really a doctor. He used the title because his father always wanted him to practice medicine.

Dr. Seuss’s first book, And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, was turned down 27 times before it was published in 1937. Mulberry Street was the name of his grandmother’s street.

Dr. Seuss is credited as the first person to use the word nerd. He used the word in his book If I Ran the Zoo in 1950.

Despite writing children’s books, Dr. Seuss didn’t interact well with children. His wife Audrey once said that he was afraid of them!

Dr. Seuss married twice, but did not have any children of his own.

Dr. Seuss once said that the character the Grinch is based on himself!

The Cat in the Hat resulted from a theory Seuss had that the Dick and Jane books were so boring and that reading levels were down in schools because kids refused to read them. Publisher Houghton Mifflin sent Seuss a list of about 350 words kids should know and challenged him to write a book that kids couldn’t put down with only 250 of those words in it. In the end, the book uses 220 of the most-used words.

He has won two Academy Awards, two Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, and a Pulitzer Prize.

Oh, the Places You’ll Go sells about 200,000 copies a year, mostly because of its popularity as a high school and college graduation gifts.

Dr. Seuss wrote ads for General Electric, Standard Oil, NBC, and others before publishing children’s books.

March 2nd, which is Dr. Seuss’s birthday, was adopted as the National Read Across America Day, an initiative started by the National Education Association.

