Photo courtesy The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati/Photos by Mikki Schaffner

Any time you go to see a show at the theater, you should expect to be carried away to another world. There’s nothing like a great story put on by talented performers to, even just for a few hours, give you a glimpse of another time; another world; another life.

But what if you weren’t just glimpsing: What if you were part of the show? That’s the spirit behind British Pantomime, the style in which The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati will be performing Cinderella this holiday season.

Photo courtesy The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati/Photos by Mikki Schaffner

According to Producing Artistic Director Roderick Justice’s program letter, British Panto comes from a longstanding tradition, which started in 16th century England. The idea is simple: If you can present a familiar fairy tale in a way that incorporates well-known, popular music and plenty of audience participation, you can bring the story to life in a whole new way. There are other British Panto staples as well, such as “The Dame.” The Dame is a female character played by a man dressed in lavish, wonderfully over-the-top costumes, and these roles are designed to be some of the funniest parts of the play. Moreover, the style of comedy is built around slapstick, plenty of local references, and, most importantly, a happy ending for the heroes you’ve come to love.

Audience members of any age will find something wonderful in the British Pantomime production of Cinderella, from the littlest members excited to see their favorite story brought to life, to teens singing along with the latest pop hits, to parents and grandparents enjoying the subtler bits of humor thrown in along the way. So grab your tickets and prepare to be a part of the action this holiday season at The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati’s production of Cinderella!

Photo courtesy The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati/Photos by Mikki Schaffner

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati’s production of Cinderella at the Taft Theatre, 317 East 5th St., downtown, (513) 569-8080, thechildrenstheatre.com