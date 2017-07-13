5 Inflatable Playgrounds Your Kids Will Love

Photograph courtesy Pump It Up

Rented bouncy castles aren’t all fun and games: There’s researching a good price, finding the right inflatable, getting it delivered, setting it up, taking it down, and returning it in pristine condition. Or, you could just take your kids to the land of inflatables.

1. Jump & Jacks

Whether its a bounce house, a giant inflatable obstacle course, or a climbing wall, Jump & Jacks has it all. On Wednesdays and Fridays the inflatable room is open and free to the public. jumpandjacks.com

2. Bee Active Adventure Zone & Nati Ninja Course

Inflatables and a ninja warrior obstacle course? I would say more but I would think you were already sold when I said ninja warrior obstacle course. beeactive.biz

3. Jump Stop Safari

You’re not limited to inflatables here. There is also an arcade, mini-golf, virtual reality games, and a special room for younger children. jumpstopsafari.com

4. Jump Zone

All inflatables, all the time. Walk in anytime for a few hours of free play. There are food and drinks available for when an energy re-boost is needed. jumpzoneparty.com

5. Pump It Up

Come in for a free play session or a birthday party! And parents, there are even nights when you can drop your kid off and then pick them up later. pumpitupparty.com