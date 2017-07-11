Is This The World’s Most Charming House?

Photographs by Ross Van Pelt

303 Oxford Avenue, $689,000

In the heart of Terrace Park is a home that owns our collective hearts. This sweet Victorian, built in 1896, is nestled on a shady half-acre of trees and flowers, giving it a real “Secret Garden” vibe. And speaking of secret, the modernized house holds onto its vintage charm with treasures like a cute hidden door (Hmmm…Can you spot it?).

The house is comfortable too, with fireplaces, built-in shelves, and 10-foot ceilings, plus upgrades like the added master suite and private balcony. The enclosed back porch is perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying a breezy outdoor escape, pesky mosquitoes not included.

