On The Market: A Lakeside Mason Retreat

Image courtesy Comey & Shepherd

2070 Winding Creek Lane, Mason, $1,989,000

If this house conjures images of Frank Lloyd Wright’s revered residential works, you’re not alone. That certain je ne sais quoi to Wright’s homes was often found in their symbiotic relationships with nature, which has lived on well beyond his passing as what’s known as “organic architecture”—a phrase he coined himself.

Image courtesy Comey & Shepherd

We think Wright would admire some of these traits in this five-bedroom, 7,471-square-foot home in Mason. Its expansive windows bathe the living space in natural light and provide views to the home’s private pond and forest-like surroundings.

Image courtesy Comey & Shepherd

Though it might look remote, the residence is centrally located off of Western Row Road at State Route 42, so it’s conveniently located smack-dab between I-75 and I-71.

Image courtesy Comey & Shepherd

Architecturally, the roof is the star of the show: Its combination style—including an attention-grabbing split at the entry and cross-gabled sides—creates major curb appeal.

Image courtesy Comey & Shepherd

Inside, amenities abound, including smart appliances, a Bluetooth-enabled room-to-room sound system, a theater with recliners, vaulted ceilings, stone countertops, a wet bar, a bonus room, and more.

Image courtesy Comey & Shepherd

The walkout master bedroom features several bang-for-your-buck items as well, such as an adjoining bath with dual sinks, a bathtub with a view, a walk-in closet with a dressing area, and the real kicker: an en suite fireplace.

Image courtesy Comey & Shepherd

Image courtesy Comey & Shepherd

Image courtesy Comey & Shepherd

“Roughing it” never looked so good.