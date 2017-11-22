On The Market: A Riverside Abode in Columbia-Tusculum

Images courtesy Robinson Sotheby’s Intl.

3761 VINEYARD PL., COLUMBIA-TUSCULUM, $998,000

A stone’s throw from Alms Park, this roomy four-bedroom Columbia-Tusculum home sits on .44 acres tucked away from the city, surrounded by lush greenery with a view of the woods.

The 25-year-old, two-story house features an open floor plan, an attached two-car garage, and a wrap-around driveway. Its vaulted ceilings lend an airy feel, and French doors, crown molding, and columns enhance the house’s traditional architecture.

The dine-in kitchen, which opens onto the living room, is a cook’s sanctuary: It includes a range-top island, stone countertops, a butler’s pantry, and a discreet, built-in matching combination refrigerator-freezer.

Its carpeted master suite is conveniently located on the first floor and houses an adjoined bathroom with his-and-hers sinks and a walk-in closet.

The home’s size offers privacy in spades; it includes three full bathrooms and one partial—nearly as many as it has bedrooms. And with plenty of room to stretch out, you’ll feel like a VIP in this riverside chateau.