On The Market: A Charming Amberley Village Estate

Images courtesy Robinson Sotheby’s Intl.

3614 Section Rd., Amberley Village, $599,900

Pining for a warm summer’s day, swaying back and forth on a front-porch rocking chair with a plate of pimento cheese-topped crackers washed down with a glorious iced sweet tea? It’s November in Cincinnati—of course you are! Although we (unfortunately) can’t change the weather, this three-story Amberley Village gem has all the Southern charm to transport you to warmer climes.

This five-bedroom home sits atop a 2.2-acre private hilltop with front- and rear-covered porches that will make you feel like you have your very own slice of the South.

Built in 1935, the house was designed by acclaimed architect Harry Price for Lester A. Jaffe, who at the time was chairman of the board of governors of Hebrew Union College. The residence includes a bevy of period details, including winding bannisters, glass-front cabinets, wide-plank hardwood floors, a stone hearth, and intricate crown molding.

With its spacious rooms, three full baths, soaring ceilings, a detached three-car garage, and a guest cottage, it packs in quite a few amenities for the price tag.

