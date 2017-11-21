3562 Burch Ave., Hyde Park, $985,000

Image courtesy Michael Hinckley, Coldwell Banker West Shell

Tucked right off Madison Road, this 106-year-old Hyde Park home screams “location.” In fact, it’s just a 10-minute walk from the shops at Rookwood Commons and the restaurants in Hyde Park Square. The house’s prime spot isn’t the only thing worth gawking at; its recent renovations have us drooling, too.

In addition to finishing the basement to include an entertainment space, private office, and wine cellar—yes, you read that right, a wine cellar—the owners refurbished the third floor to add a fourth bedroom to the mix.

And while there are as many bathrooms as there are bedrooms, the master bath takes the cake with its spa bath, chic chandelier, and his and hers sinks.

Our favorite part of the house has to be the kitchen, though, which features marble countertops, a lengthy island, and space for a decently sized table. What’s more, a sliding glass door leads to a private back patio and a backyard that’s big enough to toss the ol’ pigskin.