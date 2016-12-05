Block Party: Ft. Mitchell Homes for Sale

Photograph courtesy Joey Zembrodt

230 Beechwood Road., Ft. Mitchell, $799,900

Billed as a ranch, this four-bedroom has a fully finished lower level with a wet bar and a walkout to the patio. Out on the patio: an outdoor “kitchen” with a lighted bar, which is right next to the in-ground pool.

Photograph courtesy: Cindy Steffen of Remax Affiliates

22 Woodlawn Ave., Ft. Mitchell, $425,000

This wee-seeming Cape Cod is in fact enormous. An addition provides enough room for a massive open family room along with a first-level master with private bath. There are four more bedrooms upstairs.

Photograph courtesy Kathryn Landis

2326 Dixie Hwy., Ft. Mitchell, $275,000

Inside this brick ranch are three bedrooms, a huge eat-in kitchen with tons of light, and a bathroom with a lavender sink, bathtub, and toilet. The living room and basement both feature fireplaces.