Taste Test: Ice Cream

Some assignments are solo flights, while others are best done en masse. Surveying the best house-made ice cream is far too much for one writer, so I enlisted the fam (my wife Jenny and the 12-year-old Ms. Mady) to help survey our abundance of frozen dairy treats. We quickly found our first place flavor at each spot, along with frosty seconds. But ultimately we learned that there’s only one cure for brain freeze—and that’s thirds.

Photograph by Aaron M. Conway / Styling by Mary Seguin