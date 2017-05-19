Local Non-Profit Recognized For Feeding Those in Need

Suzy DeYoung, the public-spirited owner of La Soupe—the soup shack in Newtown that made its name selling “pot-friendly” entrées and therapeutic broths—has been named the winner of this year’s Jefferson Award for Public Service. The award is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati. “La Soupe is a network of chefs that tries to bridge the gap and feed the people that need it the most,” says DeYoung. The organization rescues otherwise wasted (but still very edible) produce and bread from Kroger, Jungle Jim’s, and Servatii retail locations and creates meals for food-insecure families in Greater Cincinnati. La Soupe also provides soup supplies to local chefs and works with various farms in the region. In June, DeYoung will head to Washington, D.C., to represent La Soupe and Cincinnati in the national competition sponsored by the Jefferson Awards Foundation. “We hope this shines a light on the massive gap between food waste and hunger,” DeYoung says.

La Soupe, 4150 Round Bottom Rd., Newtown, (513) 271-0100, lasoupecincinnati.com