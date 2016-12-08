Story Inn is a Hidden Gem

Photograph by Little Robot Photography

Ready to take date night to the next level? We recommend the long, scenic drive to Brown County, Indiana, where you’ll find the Story Inn, a former general store surrounded by meandering herb and vegetable gardens, and horses lazily nibbling away nearby. On the menu: comfort food classics cooked with plenty of big city panache. (Upstairs: four cozy little rooms that fill up fast.) Chef Eric Swanson is committed to seasonal cuisine.

Photograph by Little Robot Photography

To that end, two full-time gardeners supply him with everything from strawberries to haricots verts and a wide variety of herbs and micro-greens. We went for broke, ordering a charcuterie and cheese board, loaded with Capriole goat cheeses (from nearby Greenville) as well as a variety of cured meats from Smoking Goose in Indianapolis.

A rib eye and a filet followed. Both were cooked precisely and garnished with simple starches—sweet potato steak fries and buttery mashed potatoes, respectively. Vegetables are ordered à la carte, but served family style. While the maple balsamic Brussels sprouts were good, not a speck of cheddar grits was left in the bowl by the time we finished.

Photograph by Little Robot Photography

Saving room for dessert? Pair a slice of their decadent lemon bundt cake with a steaming mug of Brown County coffee, roasted just up the road in Nashville. Ask for a cup to go, if there’s no room at the inn.

Photograph by Little Robot Photography

Story Inn, 6404 State Road 135 South, Nashville, Indiana, (812) 988-2273, storyinn.com. Breakfast seven days, lunch and dinner Tues–Sun.

 

