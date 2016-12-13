Nittha Siam Kitchen Brings The Heat

Photograph by Wes Battoclette

Note to the staff at Nittha Siam Kitchen: A number 5 (out of 10) curry should not result in the need for a tongue transplant. I’m no stranger to spicy, but that was a close call, people. I get it, you’re Thai, and I’m just a girl from Ohio. But still: #HotHotHot.

This little unsung hero in Highland Heights is a boon for the Northern Kentucky University crowd, serving up plenty of authentic alternatives to the cloyingly sweet pad Thai that seems so ubiquitous at most Thai takeout joints. Opt for shrimp kuay tiew pad sie eew, stir-fried rice noodles with broccoli, carrots, and eggs in a sweet soy sauce, or the aromatic tom kha gai, a coconut milk and galangal soup with chicken and mushrooms. The aforementioned curries, while intensely fiery, were also intensely flavorful: The Massaman-style red curry was especially heady with lemongrass and cardamom. Nittha Siam Kitchen also offers an entire Japanese menu, including sashimi, standard sushi rolls—salmon, tuna, and rainbow rolls were all excellent—alongside salmon and tofu teriyaki entrees and steaming bowls of ramen (an ideal cold weather dish). Did I mention the chunky udon noodles with vegetables and pork?



Yep, the biggest challenge you’ll face is deciding what not to order. Which means you’ll have to come back. I’ve already got my eye on the yakitori.

Nittha Siam Kitchen, 2415 Alexandria Pike, Highland Heights, (859) 441-0132, facebook.com/nitthasiamkitchen. Lunch and dinner seven days.

