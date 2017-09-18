The Cincinnati Magazine Inside the Issue podcast is back! (And we explain why it took so long.) We also delve into our September Fall Arts Preview: digital editor Amy Brownlee discusses the new look of the city’s stage scene, and Brian Isaac Phillips, producing artistic director at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, talks about the troupe’s new theater. We also chat with Jay Gilbert about his Living In Cin column on WEBN’s 50th anniversary, his long tenure with the station, and whether radio can still have that type impact on a city. Plus, we tease out our new Cincinnati Magazine Politics podcast series, dropping later this week.

