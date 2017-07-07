Podcast: Inside the July Issue

Here in Cincinnati—and America, really—we mark summer with an uptick in our hot dog consumption. The Queen City’s past and present is practically a giant, continuous sausage link, hence our July coverage package exploring our current Golden Age of Hot Dogs. We peel back the casing on how the package came to be, and then discuss Justin Williams’ feature on Sean McCarthy and his Cincinnati Strongman persona, as well as Philip Eil’s tragic tail of a Portsmouth pill mill. Finally, we wish Adam Flango farewell.

