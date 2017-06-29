Live at the Lodge Podcast: Hamilton, Hot Dogs, & Real Dogs

Welcome to The Room Where It Happens. (I’m fairly confident that’s a Hamilton reference.) Get more Broadway and Brooklyn insight from Adam Flango on his tears-and-avocado-toast-filled weekend in NYC, along with a seamless transition to our unrequited love of hot dogs, evidenced by our July issue coverage package. (Forgive us our inability to refrain from a few sophomoric jokes, as well.) We also dish on our weirdest reporting experiences—not nerdy ones, we promise!—and an in-depth discussion of Flango’s recent piece on Hamilton County dog names. Also, I go on a 45-second rant about You’ve Got Mail.

Don’t cry, Shopgirl—you can download the podcast on iTunes and Stitcher.