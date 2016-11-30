Live at the Lodge Podcast: Best of the City and Turkey

We have topics related to the magazine to discuss, we swear. But we here at the Cincinnati Magazine podcast feel very strongly about Thanksgiving food. And since the teams that play sports in Cincinnati aren’t particularly inspiring, we decided to focus on turkey, stuffing, and gravy instead. We also take a peak inside December’s Best of the City issue.

This episode was recorded live at the Overlook Lodge.