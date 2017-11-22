Established: 2017

Mission: At Ziegler Park, we promote inclusion by strengthening the bonds of community through recreation. We welcome all, regardless of gender, race, socioeconomic status, or physical ability. With a commitment to ensuring that everyone in the neighborhood has a clean, safe, and fun place to enjoy, it is our mission to offer free and reduced-cost activities, leagues, and clinics, as well as pool memberships for all.

Serving Our Community: Ziegler Park continues to improve the physical, economic, and social conditions in the OTR/Pendleton neighborhood by reducing crime, bringing new commercial activity to the area, and offering free programmed activities to neighborhood youth. Additionally, we have created numerous jobs, hiring from within the community whenever possible. We provide a safe, well-maintained park to the community, which includes a deep-water swimming pool with a diving well and rock wall, sprayground and playground areas, large civic lawn with a paved walking loop, basketball courts equipped with futsal goals, and a game grove that features Ping Pong, bocce, chess, and checkers. We also offer free and reduced-cost leagues, clinics, camps, and pool memberships so that no one is excluded based on their ability to pay.

Leadership

Stephen G. Leeper, President & CEO

Adam Gelter, Executive VP, Development

Tim Szilasi, Senior VP & CFO

Christy Samad, VP, Event Management

Other Ways to Help

DONATIONS

Ziegler Park is in need of funding to support the following:

Pool season passes: Donations from individuals and foundations help cover the cost of season passes for families who cannot afford to pay the full rates.

Swim lessons, swim team, summer camp: Ziegler Park provides free swim lessons and a free summer day camp. We hope to add a swim team in summer 2018. We need donations in order to offer all of these programs at no cost.

FUND-RAISING EVENTS

Throwback Skates at Fountain Square Ice Rink—January 6, 2018

Rhinegeist Charitable Suds—May 16, 2018

VOLUNTEER SERVICE OPPORTUNITIES

Ziegler Park needs volunteer coaches, instructors, and counselors to help with our free swim lessons, summer camp, and swim team.

Ziegler Park

1203 Walnut St., Floor 4

Cincinnati, OH 45202

(513) 621-4400

zieglerpark.org

CINCINNATI GIVES CHALLENGE: crowdrise.com/ziegler-park-cincinnatigives2017