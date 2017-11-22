Established: 2003

Mission: The mission of Visionaries + Voices is to provide artistic, cultural, and professional opportunities in an inclusive and unique environment.

Serving Our Community: Visionaries + Voices (V+V) was founded by two employees from the Developmental Disabilities Services agencies of Hamilton and Butler counties. V+V has positively impacted thousands of residents in the Greater Cincinnati community and beyond through its studio, exhibition, and education programs. Its one-of-a-kind Teaching Artist Program (TAP) has provided instructional skillsets to over 25 artists who deliver hundreds of classroom and community art-making presentations each year. In October 2017, V+V’s Visionarium opened on Oakley Square, offering art classes to the community and a retail shop with products featuring art and merchandise by artists from V+V studios.

Leadership:

Dan Muenzer, Board Chair

Nick Georgition, Board Member and Finance Committee Chair

Kate Harrow, Board Member and Marketing Committee Chair

Sally O’ Callaghan, Board Member and Development Committee Chair

Marion Cosgrove Rauch, Board Member and Program Committee Chair

Kandi Staples, Board Member and Secretary

Karen Boyhen, Creative Director

Geoffrey “Skip” Cullen, Exhibitions Director

Catherine “Casey” Gries, Education Director

Tory Keith, Northside Studio Director

James Neidhard, Co-Executive Director and Director of Development and Finance

Robyn Winkler, Co-Executive Director and Director of Operations

Other Ways to Help:

HOLLY DAZED Exhibition Opening, December 7, 2017, Northside Studio & Gallery, 3841 Spring Grove Ave., 45223

COMMON PLACE Exhibition Opening, February 8, 2018, Northside Studio & Gallery, 3841 Spring Grove Ave., 45223

TRI COUNTY STUDIO ANNIVERSARY PARTY, March 23, 2018, TC Studio and Corner Gallery, 225 Northland Blvd., 45246

DOUBLE VISION IX GALA & ART AUCTION, April 27, 2018, Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., 45202

TAP GRADUATION & STUDENT SHOW, May 17, 2018, V+V’s Visionarium, 3054 Madison Rd., 45209

Visionaries + Voices

3841 Spring Grove Ave.

Cincinnati, OH 45223

(513) 861-4333

visionariesandvoices.com

CINCINNATI GIVES CHALLENGE: crowdrise.com/visionaries-voices-cincinnatigives2017