Established: 1963

Mission: Partners with the community to provide necessary resources and build self-sustainability.

Serving Our Community: Valley Interfaith Community Resource Center provides a wholistic approach to address the emergency needs of families and individuals experiencing extreme poverty. Valley Interfaith provides emergency services including food, clothing, and homeless prevention assistance, as well as utility assistance. Valley Interfaith also provides victim advocacy and crisis intervention services for victims of crime such as domestic violence, human trafficking, or other forms of victimization of those experiencing an episode of poverty.

Valley Interfaith wants to be a catalyst to help end the generation cycle of poverty. We provide regular programming for single mothers and children, utilizing the “bridges out of poverty model” to help clients create a sustainable future.

Valley Interfaith serves more than 5,000 individuals in the Mill Creek Valley communities of Hamilton County. These individuals fall under the 99-percent federal poverty guidelines.

Leadership:

John R. Keuffer, Iii, Executive Director

Casey Hinkel, Lsw, Programs Director

Dr. Ron Arundell, Lisw, Clinical Consultant

Ann Taylor, Board President

Other Ways to Help:

April 7, 2018: Valley Interfaith 5K

Volunteer needs: Seeking individuals to work onsite to serve clients during hours of operations. Spanish-speaking individuals are a true need.

Valley Interfaith Community Resource Center

420 W. Wyoming Ave.

Cincinnati, OH 45215

(513) 821-3233

vicrc.org

CINCINNATI GIVES CHALLENGE: crowdrise.com/valley-interfaith-community-resource-center-cincinnatigives2017