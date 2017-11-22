Established: 1915

Mission: United Way of Greater Cincinnati believes in creating a community where everyone has an opportunity to thrive.

Serving Our Community: United Way of Greater Cincinnati brings people and organizations together to do what no one person or one group can do alone. We lead. We innovate. We invest. With the help of more than 90,000 supporters, we improve the lives of 365,000 people each year in 10 counties across Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. Together, we’re tackling some of the toughest problems in our region by advancing solutions that work. And when we see a need, we create new ideas and provide leadership on key initiatives to accelerate real change in people’s lives. At United Way of Greater Cincinnati, we’re making sure our community has access to good jobs, education, and healthcare—because we know when those needs are met—everyone has an opportunity to thrive.

Leadership:

Rob Reifsnyder, President

Stephanie Byrd, Senior Vice President, Early Learning Strategies

Margaret R. Hulbert, Senior Vice President, Strategic Resources & Public Policy

Chris Martin, Senior Vice President, Development

Tina MacVeigh, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

Teresa Hoelle, Senior Vice President, Marketing

Jill Johnson, Senior Vice President, Finance & Operations

Ross Meyer, Senior Vice President, Community Impact

Gary T. “Doc” Huffman, 2017 Community Campaign Chair, Chairman, president, chief executive officer at Ohio National Financial Services

Julia W. Poston, Board Chair, Office Managing Partner at EY

Tillie Lima Hidalgo, Board Secretary, President & CEO at Best Upon Request

Carolyn P. Micheli, Board Vice Chair, Marketing, Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at The E.W. Scripps Co.

Mary A. Miller, Board Vice Chair, Community Impact, CEO at JANCOA Janitorial Services

Michael S. Comer, Board Vice Chair, Accountability & Services, Managing Partner at KPMG, LLP

Other Ways to Help:

Upcoming volunteer opportunities

Tax Preparer with United Way of Greater Cincinnati | Oct. 18–April 15

Love Your Neighbor Campaign with The Salvation Army | Nov. 17–Dec. 23

Holiday Gifts with Children, Inc. | Nov. 2–Dec. 16

One-on-One Mentor with Cincinnati Youth Collaborative | Ongoing

Fight For Air Climb with American Lung Association | Feb. 11

Sign up or learn more about these opportunities, or find more ways to get involved at CincyHelps.org

United Way of Greater Cincinnati

2400 Reading Rd.

Cincinnati, OH 45202

(513) 762-7100

uwgc.org

CINCINNATI GIVES CHALLENGE: crowdrise.com/united-way-of-greater-cincinnati-cincinnatigives2017