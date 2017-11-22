Established: 1915
Mission: United Way of Greater Cincinnati believes in creating a community where everyone has an opportunity to thrive.
Serving Our Community: United Way of Greater Cincinnati brings people and organizations together to do what no one person or one group can do alone. We lead. We innovate. We invest. With the help of more than 90,000 supporters, we improve the lives of 365,000 people each year in 10 counties across Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. Together, we’re tackling some of the toughest problems in our region by advancing solutions that work. And when we see a need, we create new ideas and provide leadership on key initiatives to accelerate real change in people’s lives. At United Way of Greater Cincinnati, we’re making sure our community has access to good jobs, education, and healthcare—because we know when those needs are met—everyone has an opportunity to thrive.
Leadership:
Rob Reifsnyder, President
Stephanie Byrd, Senior Vice President, Early Learning Strategies
Margaret R. Hulbert, Senior Vice President, Strategic Resources & Public Policy
Chris Martin, Senior Vice President, Development
Tina MacVeigh, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer
Teresa Hoelle, Senior Vice President, Marketing
Jill Johnson, Senior Vice President, Finance & Operations
Ross Meyer, Senior Vice President, Community Impact
Gary T. “Doc” Huffman, 2017 Community Campaign Chair, Chairman, president, chief executive officer at Ohio National Financial Services
Julia W. Poston, Board Chair, Office Managing Partner at EY
Tillie Lima Hidalgo, Board Secretary, President & CEO at Best Upon Request
Carolyn P. Micheli, Board Vice Chair, Marketing, Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at The E.W. Scripps Co.
Mary A. Miller, Board Vice Chair, Community Impact, CEO at JANCOA Janitorial Services
Michael S. Comer, Board Vice Chair, Accountability & Services, Managing Partner at KPMG, LLP
Other Ways to Help:
Upcoming volunteer opportunities
- Tax Preparer with United Way of Greater Cincinnati | Oct. 18–April 15
- Love Your Neighbor Campaign with The Salvation Army | Nov. 17–Dec. 23
- Holiday Gifts with Children, Inc. | Nov. 2–Dec. 16
- One-on-One Mentor with Cincinnati Youth Collaborative | Ongoing
- Fight For Air Climb with American Lung Association | Feb. 11
Sign up or learn more about these opportunities, or find more ways to get involved at CincyHelps.org
United Way of Greater Cincinnati
2400 Reading Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45202
(513) 762-7100
CINCINNATI GIVES CHALLENGE: crowdrise.com/united-way-of-greater-cincinnati-cincinnatigives2017
