Shop For A Cause

Everything pictured here does double duty, letting you check off your gift list while giving back to local charities.

Fiona Playing Cards

Everyone loves Fiona. Her playing cards help support her home, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. $5.99, Bicycle Cards, shopbicyclecards.com

Public Supply notebook

Teachers in high-needs classrooms get some of the profit from Paper Goods notebooks. $14, MiCA 12/v, Over-the-Rhine, (513) 533-1974, shopmica.com

Silk Fan

This elegant fan, featuring an intricate golden design on white silk, is not only a lovely accessory. Proceeds benefit eight local groups, including Freestore Foodbank, Light House Youth Services, and Wesley Chapel Mission Center. $175, Mannequin Boutique, Over-the-Rhine, (513) 813-3982, mannequinboutique.org

Art Supplies

Sales support Indigo Hippo and area arts programs. Indigo Hippo, Over-the-Rhine, (513) 918-4917, indigohippo.org

The Original CincyGive Tee

Every dollar from the sale of these Cincy-centric shirts benefits local charities. $20, My State Threads and Cincinnati Bell, mystatethreads.com

Transforming Cincinnati

Learn about the ArtWorks murals all around the city and give back to the organization behind them. $49.99, ArtWorks, artworkscincinnati.org

Handmade Ceramic Bowl by local Artist Yvonne Cooper

Buy a bowl for you and 40 percent goes toward filling one for kids through the Freestore Foodbank Kids Cafe After School Program. $20, MiCA 12/v, Over-the-Rhine, (513) 533-1974, shopmica.com

Charley Harper puzzle

An artwork-turned-puzzle by the famous local artist. Sales go directly to the Art Museum. $18.95, Cincinnati Art Museum, Eden Park, (513) 721-2787, shop.cincinnatiartmuseum.org

Owl Stuffed Animal

The purchase of an adorable stuffed animal or any other gift helps support the hospital’s important clinical and research work. $14, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Gift Shop, Avondale, (513) 636-4310, cincinnatichildrens.org

Sari Crown Necklace

Gold-colored spires combine with recycled, sari-wrapped wood beads in this necklace, which is crafted by makers working with an organization aimed at bringing hope to challenged areas of India. $39.99, Ten Thousand Villages, O’Bryonville, (513) 871-5840, tenthousandvillages.com

Graeter’s Blueberry Pie Brown Ale

Braxton Brewing Co. and its partners have pledged to donate more than $10,000 to The Cure Starts Now. $9.99 per four-pack, Braxton Brewing Co., Covington, (859) 261-5600, braxtonbrewing.com

The Cincinnati Panorama of 1848 postcards

The Friends of the Public Library funds its activities and programs through profits from the gift shop. $10 per set of four, Friends of the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County Shop, downtown, (513) 369-6035, friends.cincinnatilibrary.org

Carabello Coffee

Your morning cup could help the Ohio Valley Cat Rescue, Miami Valley Christian Academy Fine Arts Boosters, and HELP Homeschool Co-op, in addition to programs abroad. $12.95, Carabello Coffee, Newport, (859) 415-1587, carabellocoffee.com

Penguin Painting

When you put the work of these penguin Picassos on your wall, the profit goes directly toward conservation of their fellow species. $200, Newport Aquarium and WAVE Foundation, Newport, (859) 261-7444, newportaquarium.com

Morropón Dark Chocolate

Maverick operates on a direct trade model, purchasing its cacao beans so that farmers and co-ops—such as the Norandino Co-op in Morropón, Peru, which provides the beans for this bar—receive more than $500 per metric ton over the market price. $9, Maverick Chocolate, Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-0561, maverickchocolate.com

Leather Wristlet

This hometown accessories company gives 10 percent of all profits back to a local nonprofit each year. This time around? ArtWorks. $65, Wish Supply Co., wishsupplyco.com

White Ceramic Clay House

Sales from these adorable ceramic houses help the community of Vietnamese artisans who made them afford their very own homes. $29.99, Ten Thousand Villages, O’Bryonville, (513) 871-5840, tenthousandvillages.com

Flying Pig Marathon bow tie

In addition to raising awareness through bold design, $10 from the purchase of each bow tie supports the Flying Pig Marathon. $65, BowTie Cause, bowtiecause.com

Blue Planet Eyewear Sunglasses

Purchase a pair of Blue Planet Eyewear glasses, and a new pair of reading glasses is donated to someone in need. $34, MiCA 12/v, Over-the-Rhine, (513) 533-1974, shopmica.com

Swoon-Braddock Tiles

Designed by popular artist Swoon, these tiles are handmade in Braddock, Pennsylvania, each one a unique piece varying slightly in color, shape, and size. Profits benefit the Contemporary Arts Center. $60 per set of three, Contemporary Arts Center, downtown, (513) 345-8400, contemporaryartscenter.org