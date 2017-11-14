Shop For A Cause

Fiona Playing Cards
Everyone loves Fiona. Her playing cards help support her home, the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. $5.99, Bicycle Cards, shopbicyclecards.com
Public Supply notebook
Teachers in high-needs classrooms get some of the profit from Paper Goods notebooks. $14, MiCA 12/v, Over-the-Rhine, (513) 533-1974, shopmica.com
Silk Fan
This elegant fan, featuring an intricate golden design on white silk, is not only a lovely accessory. Proceeds benefit eight local groups, including Freestore Foodbank, Light House Youth Services, and Wesley Chapel Mission Center. $175, Mannequin Boutique, Over-the-Rhine, (513) 813-3982, mannequinboutique.org
Art Supplies
Sales support Indigo Hippo and area arts programs. Indigo Hippo, Over-the-Rhine, (513) 918-4917, indigohippo.org
The Original CincyGive Tee
Every dollar from the sale of these Cincy-centric shirts benefits local charities. $20, My State Threads and Cincinnati Bell, mystatethreads.com
Transforming Cincinnati
Learn about the ArtWorks murals all around the city and give back to the organization behind them. $49.99, ArtWorks, artworkscincinnati.org
Handmade Ceramic Bowl by local Artist Yvonne Cooper
Buy a bowl for you and 40 percent goes toward filling one for kids through the Freestore Foodbank Kids Cafe After School Program. $20, MiCA 12/v, Over-the-Rhine, (513) 533-1974, shopmica.com
Charley Harper puzzle
An artwork-turned-puzzle by the famous local artist. Sales go directly to the Art Museum. $18.95, Cincinnati Art Museum, Eden Park, (513) 721-2787, shop.cincinnatiartmuseum.org
Owl Stuffed Animal
The purchase of an adorable stuffed animal or any other gift helps support the hospital’s important clinical and research work. $14, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Gift Shop, Avondale, (513) 636-4310, cincinnatichildrens.org
Sari Crown Necklace
Gold-colored spires combine with recycled, sari-wrapped wood beads in this necklace, which is crafted by makers working with an organization aimed at bringing hope to challenged areas of India. $39.99, Ten Thousand Villages, O’Bryonville, (513) 871-5840, tenthousandvillages.com
Graeter’s Blueberry Pie Brown Ale
Braxton Brewing Co. and its partners have pledged to donate more than $10,000 to The Cure Starts Now. $9.99 per four-pack, Braxton Brewing Co., Covington, (859) 261-5600, braxtonbrewing.com
The Cincinnati Panorama of 1848 postcards
The Friends of the Public Library funds its activities and programs through profits from the gift shop. $10 per set of four, Friends of the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County Shop, downtown, (513) 369-6035, friends.cincinnatilibrary.org
Carabello Coffee
Your morning cup could help the Ohio Valley Cat Rescue, Miami Valley Christian Academy Fine Arts Boosters, and HELP Homeschool Co-op, in addition to programs abroad. $12.95, Carabello Coffee, Newport, (859) 415-1587, carabellocoffee.com
Penguin Painting
When you put the work of these penguin Picassos on your wall, the profit goes directly toward conservation of their fellow species. $200, Newport Aquarium and WAVE Foundation, Newport, (859) 261-7444, newportaquarium.com
Morropón Dark Chocolate
Maverick operates on a direct trade model, purchasing its cacao beans so that farmers and co-ops—such as the Norandino Co-op in Morropón, Peru, which provides the beans for this bar—receive more than $500 per metric ton over the market price. $9, Maverick Chocolate, Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-0561, maverickchocolate.com
Leather Wristlet
This hometown accessories company gives 10 percent of all profits back to a local nonprofit each year. This time around? ArtWorks. $65, Wish Supply Co., wishsupplyco.com
White Ceramic Clay House
Sales from these adorable ceramic houses help the community of Vietnamese artisans who made them afford their very own homes. $29.99, Ten Thousand Villages, O’Bryonville, (513) 871-5840, tenthousandvillages.com
Flying Pig Marathon bow tie
In addition to raising awareness through bold design, $10 from the purchase of each bow tie supports the Flying Pig Marathon. $65, BowTie Cause, bowtiecause.com
Blue Planet Eyewear Sunglasses
Purchase a pair of Blue Planet Eyewear glasses, and a new pair of reading glasses is donated to someone in need. $34, MiCA 12/v, Over-the-Rhine, (513) 533-1974, shopmica.com
Swoon-Braddock Tiles
Designed by popular artist Swoon, these tiles are handmade in Braddock, Pennsylvania, each one a unique piece varying slightly in color, shape, and size. Profits benefit the Contemporary Arts Center. $60 per set of three, Contemporary Arts Center, downtown, (513) 345-8400, contemporaryartscenter.org
