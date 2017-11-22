Established: 1975

Mission: People Working Cooperatively performs critical home repairs and services so that low-income homeowners can remain in their homes, living independently and staying healthy in a safe, sound environment.

Serving Our Community: Incorporated in 1975, People Working Cooperatively (PWC) is a nonprofit organization serving low-income, senior, and disabled homeowners in 20 counties of Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Indiana. PWC strengthens communities by providing professional, critical home repairs, weatherization, modifications, and maintenance services to help residents stay safely in their homes. In the last 42 years, PWC’s staff of licensed, trained craftspeople and dedicated corps of 4,000 volunteers have completed more than 300,000 services to keep individuals in their homes where they desperately want to be.

Leadership:

PWC Executives

Jock J. Pitts, President

Nina Creech, Senior VP of Operations

William Brammer, Chief Financial Officer

Christine Owens, VP of Development

Gwen Jones, Director of Human Resources

Diana Adams, Director of Administration

PWC Board of Directors

Richard W. Zoller, Messer Construction, Chairperson

Teresa Huxel, Macy’s Credit & Customer Service, Treasurer

Stephen Ringel, CareSource, Secretary

Christopher S. Bell, PNC, Immed. Past Chairperson

Other Ways to Help:

PWC’s 2nd Annual ToolBelt Ball (TBB) on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at JACK Cincinnati Casino. Benefitting PWC’s Modifications for Mobility Program. TBB has an art installation by local artists, auction, grand raffle, and much more.

PWC’s annual Repair Affair volunteer event on Saturday, May 12, 2018. Join more than 400 skilled volunteers to complete home repairs for more than 50 homeowners in the tri-state.

PWC’s Prepare Affair volunteer event on Saturday, November 10, 2018. Join more than 2,500 volunteers for one of the tri-state’s largest volunteer events to rake leaves and clean gutters for more than 1,000 low-income homeowners in the tri-state. This event is perfect for large groups and is kid-friendly!

People Working Cooperatively

4612 Paddock Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45229

(513) 351-7921

pwchomerepairs.org

CINCINNATI GIVES CHALLENGE: crowdrise.com/people-working-cooperatively-cincinnatigives2017