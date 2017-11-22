Established: 1994

Mission: We reveal stories about freedom’s heroes, from the era of the Underground Railroad to contemporary times, challenging and inspiring everyone to take courageous steps of freedom today.

Serving Our Community: The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is a museum of conscience, an education center, a convener of dialogue, and a beacon of light for inclusive freedom around the globe.

Our physical location in downtown Cincinnati is just a few steps from the banks of the Ohio River, the great natural barrier that separated the slave states of the South from the free states of the North. Since opening in 2004, we have filled a substantial void in our nation’s cultural heritage. Rooted in the stories of the Underground Railroad, we illuminate the true meaning of inclusive freedom by presenting permanent and special exhibits that inspire, public programming that provokes dialogue and action, and educational resources that equip modern abolitionists.

Leadership:

Executive Staff

Dan Hurley, Interim President

Susan Redman-Rengstorf, Vice President of Institutional Advancement

Board Leadership

Rev. Damon Lynch, Jr., ChairPastor, New Jerusalem Baptist Church

Thomas Crain, Vice Chair Retired Managing Director, Scudder Stevens & Clark

Other Ways to Help:

Martin Luther King Day Breakfast

Youth Docent Program

Adult Docent Program

Ambassador Program

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

50 E. Freedom Way

Cincinnati, OH 45202

(877) 648-4338 or (513) 333-7500

freedomcenter.org

