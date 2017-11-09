Established: 1981

Mission: NAMI Southwest Ohio is dedicated to improving the lives of families and individuals affected by mental illness through education, support, and advocacy.

Serving Our Community: NAMI Southwest Ohio provides education, support, and advocacy for individuals living with mental illness and their families. We are a grassroots organization, made up of moms and dads, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, friends and family of people affected by mental illness. Our classes, support groups, presentations, and other services are led by volunteers who have lived experience of mental illness and know firsthand the challenges of living with or loving someone with a mental health condition. We are an affiliate of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). All of our services are offered at no cost to participants. Mental health conditions often make people feel isolated, terrified, and stigmatized. One of the most important things we do is help people know: “You are not alone.”

Leadership:

Board of Directors

Jeff Mitchell, President

Michelle Maegly, Secretary

Kyra Murphy, Treasurer

Teresa Carrier

Melissa DelBello

Robert Fischer

Mark Verratti

Staff

Heather Turner, Executive Director

Sara Huron, Director of Programs and Community Engagement

Lucas Strakowski, Program Coordinator

Emily Bauer, Development Manager

Other Ways to Help:

Form a Walk Team or become a sponsor for NAMIWalks, our biggest fund-raiser of the year, on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Sawyer Point.

Become a sponsor or donate a raffle basket for Evening of Hope, our annual recognition of outstanding local leaders in the field of mental health.

Share your story via one of our presentations targeted to community, high school, or business groups.

Become a class or group facilitator if you have lived experience with mental illness (yours or that of a loved one).

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Southwest Ohio

4055 Executive Park Dr., Suite 450

Cincinnati, OH 45241

(513) 351-3500

namiswoh.org