Established: 1949

Mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

Serving Our Community: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society exists to find cures and ensure access to treatments for blood cancer patients.

Since 1949, LLS has been on the forefront of blood cancer advances such as chemotherapies and stem cell transplantation, leading the way to the targeted therapies and immunotherapies that are saving thousands of lives today.

LLS is changing the landscape of cancer with more than 300 active research projects that explore different avenues of new and adventurous research; ones with promise and ones that will save lives not someday, but today.

Whenever we talk about cancer, we always use the same word. Someday. Someday there will be a cure. Someday we won’t lose the people we love. But when is someday?

With LLS’s research partnerships and collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, patient support services and advocates working for blood cancer patients everywhere, someday is today.

Leadership:

Tom Carleton, Executive Director

Board of Trustees

Marshall Esler, Secretary

Ed Faber Jr., D.O., M.S.

Donnie Hill

Amy Kappen

Laura McCammon

Amanda Kladakis

Jarrett Paynter

Jeff Peppet

Jason Redpath, Chair

Peter Ruehlman, M.D.

Joe Sanfillipo, Treasurer

Other Ways to Help:

Students of the Year – February 23, 2018, Newport Aquarium

Race To Anyplace – March 18, 2018, Mason Community Center

Man & Woman of the Year – May 19, 2018, JACK Cincinnati Casino

Furniture Fair Celebrity Golf Event – July 9, 2018, Four Bridges & Heritage Club

Light The Night Walk – October 11, 2018, Yeatman’s Cove

Taste of the World – November 10, 2018, Newport Aquarium

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

4370 Glendale Milford Rd.

Blue Ash, OH 45242

(513) 698-2828

LLS.org/soh